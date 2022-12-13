South Lake Tahoe selects Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem

Cristi Creegan
Cristi Creegan(City of South Lake Tahoe)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:58 AM PST
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe City Council has selected its next Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem.

Former Mayor Pro Tem Cristi Creegan became mayor and Council Member Cody Bass became Mayor Pro Tem in a 4-1 vote conducted by the City Council.

Creegan was first elected in November of 2020, while Bass was first elected back in 2018, both to four-year terms. Their officer terms will last one year.

Mayor Pro Tem Bass
Mayor Pro Tem Bass(The City of South Lake Tahoe)

