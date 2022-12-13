RTC finishes first phase of Sparks Blvd project

Sparks Blvd.
Sparks Blvd.(RTC)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:18 AM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC announced Tuesday morning that it has completed Phase 1 of a project on Sparks Blvd.

The first phase, which finished three months ahead of schedule, has added roadway capacity, increased safety and accessibility, and widened Sparks Blvd between Greg Street and Lincoln Way.

Construction was originally supposed to be complete in the Spring of 2023.

While the project is now done, crews must still work on smaller projects related to the original project such as installing new traffic signal heads and miscellaneous electric items.

Phase 1 of the project cost around $12 million. With the first phase now done, RTC will continue the environmental and design process for Phase 2.

That part of the project includes the area of Sparks Blvd between the I-80 westbound ramps and Baring Blvd. It is not estimated to begin until 2025.

