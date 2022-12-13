Reno police arrest 2 on murder charges from April 2021

Daniel Mendez
Daniel Mendez(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:46 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police have arrested two people in connection to a murder that took place in April of last year.

Police arrested the pair for the murder of Marcos Avalos on April 30, 2021.

26-year-old Cristian A Barcenas of Reno was arrested on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Christian Barcenas
Christian Barcenas(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

26-year-old Daniel Mendez of Winnemucca was also arrested on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Avalos was found shot when officers responded to the 200 block of E Grove. He was taken to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash
Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
Marcus Lee Lewis
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man

Latest News

Rail workers protest on Victorian Avenue on Tuesday, December 13
Railroad workers voice their demands at rally in Sparks
The money will, in part, improve wildfire resilience.
Washoe Tribe of Nevada given $305,000 grant for Tahoe Basin
President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday.
Nevada Senators celebrate passage of Respect for Marriage Act
The collision happened on Dec. 11
2 killed after walking into path of oncoming train near Winnemucca