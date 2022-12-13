Reno police arrest 2 on murder charges from April 2021

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police have arrested two people in connection to a murder that took place in April of last year.

Police arrested the pair for the murder of Marcos Avalos on April 30, 2021.

26-year-old Cristian A Barcenas of Reno was arrested on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Christian Barcenas (The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

26-year-old Daniel Mendez of Winnemucca was also arrested on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Avalos was found shot when officers responded to the 200 block of E Grove. He was taken to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

