Reno police arrest 2 on murder charges from April 2021
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:46 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police have arrested two people in connection to a murder that took place in April of last year.
Police arrested the pair for the murder of Marcos Avalos on April 30, 2021.
26-year-old Cristian A Barcenas of Reno was arrested on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.
26-year-old Daniel Mendez of Winnemucca was also arrested on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.
Avalos was found shot when officers responded to the 200 block of E Grove. He was taken to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries.
