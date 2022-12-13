Nevada Senators celebrate passage of Respect for Marriage Act

President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:54 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen celebrated the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act after it was signed by President Biden on Tuesday.

The bill gives federal recognition of both same sex and interracial marriages, requiring states to recognize all marriages legally performed in other states.

In a statement, Senator Jacky Rosen said:

“At a time when violence and hate crimes against the LGBTQ community are on the rise, we must protect marriage equality and every American’s right to marry who they love,” said Senator Rosen. “I am thrilled that President Biden has signed this important legislation into law to ensure everyone has the freedom to love who they choose.”

Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto also chimed in on Twitter, saying:

“It was wonderful to join my colleagues at the White House today to see President Biden sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law to mandate federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriage. I’m so proud to celebrate this historic milestone in the fight for equality.”

