Nevada National Guard to host ceremony for National Guard’s 386th birthday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada National Guard is hosting a birthday celebration for the National Guard’s 386th birthday. It’s happening Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Plumb Lane Armory.

The ceremony will feature a reading of the history of the National Guard and a speech by Director of the Joint Staff, Brigadier General Michel Peyerl.

“I think it’s really important to recognize that these are really citizen soldiers,” said Brig. Gen. Peyerl on the importance of the celebration. “They live in our communities, they’re a part of our community, we are the community. We have the authority and the laws to be able to protect our communities, our states, and our nation when needed at home. From fires, to hurricanes, to floods, you name it. We’re there to support those communities.”

The National Guard is the oldest component of the United States Military and was formed it 1636. That’s 140 years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It was formed based on an order by the Massachusetts Bay Colony’s General Court, to better defend the colony.

“In the National Guard, we talk about selfless service,” said Brig. Gen. Peyerl. “That’s giving yourself to a higher cause, to something that means something to our nation and to our communities. To be able to serve in the community that I grew up in in Northern Nevada, it’s just exceptional. I’m proud to do this.”

The Nevada National Guard is coming off it’s largest and longest mission in history when they were called in to help with the state’s COVID response. That mission peaked with more than 11-hundred soldiers and airmen on duty statewide over the last two years. They also helped with some of last year’s wildfires in California.

