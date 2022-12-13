Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch down

Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:51 AM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phones are down.

As of now, the department says it is routing 911 emergency calls through to Carson City Sheriff Dispatch.

They are urging residents to be patient with Carson City while relaying information to them. As of early Tuesday morning, Lyon County says it is awaiting a response from AT&T and Frontier for a resolution.

There is no ETA for its fixing.

