KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes homemade pistachio pesto and chicken bites

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:48 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Next time you need pesto, skip the jar and make your own with this super easy Reno Recipes original. Chef Jonathan Chapin adds pesto to grilled chicken bites that taste great on their own, over salad or even in pasta.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup shelled pistachio
  • 1 lemon (squeezed)
  • 15 roasted garlic cloves
  • 3 bunches of basil
  • Regular and lemon olive oil (Big Horn Olive Oil Company)
  • 1 cup of fresh parmesan flakes
  • Mama Ray’s Original Rub
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 chicken breasts (cubed)
  • 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 lime

Directions:

  1. For the pesto, add pistachios, lemon, garlic, Mama Rays, parmesan, basil and olive oil together in the food processor.
  2. Go easy on the olive oil and add a little more until desired consistency. Don’t overpour.
  3. In hot pan, add chicken; season with salt and pepper.
  4. Add cream and reduce.
  5. Add the pesto to the chicken.
  6. Presto! You’ve got yourself pesto chicken bites.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
Marcus Lee Lewis
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man
Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs

Latest News

Sparks Blvd.
RTC finishes first phase of Sparks Blvd project
Cristi Creegan
South Lake Tahoe selects Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
Katey's Craft Corner: Sherill Carlin
Katey’s Craft Corner: Award-winning knitter shares her one of a kind handmade designs
Tour de Brews Preview
Support local craft brewers and the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation at Tour de Brews