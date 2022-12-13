KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes homemade pistachio pesto and chicken bites

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Next time you need pesto, skip the jar and make your own with this super easy Reno Recipes original. Chef Jonathan Chapin adds pesto to grilled chicken bites that taste great on their own, over salad or even in pasta.

Ingredients:

1 cup shelled pistachio

1 lemon (squeezed)

15 roasted garlic cloves

3 bunches of basil

Regular and lemon olive oil ( Big Horn Olive Oil Company

1 cup of fresh parmesan flakes

Mama Ray’s Original Rub

Salt and pepper

2 chicken breasts (cubed)

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 lime

Directions:

For the pesto, add pistachios, lemon, garlic, Mama Rays, parmesan, basil and olive oil together in the food processor. Go easy on the olive oil and add a little more until desired consistency. Don’t overpour. In hot pan, add chicken; season with salt and pepper. Add cream and reduce. Add the pesto to the chicken. Presto! You’ve got yourself pesto chicken bites.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

