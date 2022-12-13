Katey’s Craft Corner: Award-winning knitter shares her one of a kind handmade designs

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sherill Carlin is the face and hands of The Purple Ewe, an online store from which she sells her handmade creations. From blankets to scarves to clothing to everything in between, there’s not much she can’t do with some yarn and needles.

She stopped by Morning Break to try and to share how her businesses is growing, including being on Instagram and Pinterest.

