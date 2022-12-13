Job Corps in Reno has openings as it recovers from the pandemic shutdown

Sierra Job Corps student in plastering class
By Noah Bond
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:01 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The waitlist to get into the Sierra Nevada Job Corps Center that once existed before the pandemic is no longer a factor in gaining acceptance to the program.

The program is a pathway out of poverty for youth between the ages of 16 and 24-year-olds.

It has a success rate of between 80 and 90 percent and gives students skills in construction, painting, welding, automotive, nursing, pharmacy technicians, and in office administration.

Students must be at or below the poverty level to apply.

The program is funded by the Department of Labor making it completely free to students and families.

“What’s unique about this one is that we provide everything. We have medical care. We have dental care. We have vision care. We do driver’s licenses here. They are given allowances every other week,” said Sierra Nevada Job Corps Center Business Relations Specialist, Leslie Mix.

The program has room for 509 students.

Click here to apply.

