Food Network winner hosting Christmas cookie sale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the busy season for Gardnerville’s Roberta Cota-Montgomery, who is preparing for a pop-up Christmas cookie sale this weekend.

“I plan to make 60 dozen cookies,” said Cota-Montgomery.

She is renown for her artistic decorating, which won her the Christmas Cookie Challenge last year on the Food Network.

“I felt so supported,” pointed out Cota-Montgomery. “And it was really nice to have people say, ‘Oh I saw you, that was so awesome.”

Gardnerville's Roberta Cota-Montgomery won the Christmas Cookie Challenge last year on the Food Network. (kolo)

She held a pop-up event last season, shortly after the show aired, and she sold out in less than half an hour. This year she is tying to make sure the people who wait in line are able to buy something.

“Last year, the line was around the corner and it was cold,” explained Cota-Montgomery. “This year we’re going to give out numbers so that people don’t have to stand out in the cold and wait.”

She also hosts classes to teach people how to bake and decorate, where the key is to start simple.

“Yeah, don’t try to make like Grinch cookies for your first Christmas cookies. Try just a tree or a Santa hat or something like that. And then move on from there,” said Cota-Montgomery.

And don’t be afraid to fail or try something new.

“You can also start with a basic recipe and then make it your own; add your own flavorings or change the texture somehow,” added Cota-Montgomery.

Her next class is on Tuesday, December 20 at Knits and Nots Minden. You can sign up at www.knitsandknotsminden.com and the pop-up shop is at Cottonwood Creek Gifts on Saturday, December 17 at 10 a.m.

You can also get more information about her business at www.thesugaredsquirrel.com

