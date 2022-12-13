BLM announces fee increases for Red Rock Canyon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has announced new recreational fee increases for the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Starting Jan. 1, prices will increase to $20 for passenger vehicles, $8 for bicycles, $25 for individual campsites, $12 for walk-in campsites, and $80 for group campsites. The Red Rock Canyon Annual Support Pass will also increase to $50 a year.

This is the first time the BLM has changed the recreation fee since 2018. Since that time, they have added new amenities, activities, and services to improve visitor experiences.

The BLM says the fee increase was made to ensure its goals for conservation, recreation, and overall public enjoyment. Their latest fee increase came as a recommendation by the Mojave-Southern Great Basin Resource Advisory Council back in 2018.

