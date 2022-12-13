BLM announces fee increases for Red Rock Canyon

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in this Bureau of Land Management picture.
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in this Bureau of Land Management picture.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has announced new recreational fee increases for the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Starting Jan. 1, prices will increase to $20 for passenger vehicles, $8 for bicycles, $25 for individual campsites, $12 for walk-in campsites, and $80 for group campsites. The Red Rock Canyon Annual Support Pass will also increase to $50 a year.

This is the first time the BLM has changed the recreation fee since 2018. Since that time, they have added new amenities, activities, and services to improve visitor experiences.

The BLM says the fee increase was made to ensure its goals for conservation, recreation, and overall public enjoyment. Their latest fee increase came as a recommendation by the Mojave-Southern Great Basin Resource Advisory Council back in 2018.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
Marcus Lee Lewis
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man
Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs

Latest News

Sparks Blvd.
RTC finishes first phase of Sparks Blvd project
Cristi Creegan
South Lake Tahoe selects Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
Katey's Craft Corner: Sherill Carlin
Katey’s Craft Corner: Award-winning knitter shares her one of a kind handmade designs
Tour de Brews Preview
Support local craft brewers and the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation at Tour de Brews
KOLO COOKS Pesto Chick Bites
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes homemade pistachio pesto and chicken bites