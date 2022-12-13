2 killed after walking into path of oncoming train near Winnemucca

The collision happened on Dec. 11
The collision happened on Dec. 11(Pixabay)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:03 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have died after walking into the path of an oncoming train, the Winnemucca Police Department said.

On Dec. 11 around 2:00 a.m., the Winnemucca Police Department responded to the railroad tracks near Bridge Street and Railroad Street for a car on the tracks.

As the train approached, a responding officer told the driver of the car to move to a safe distance, which he did. After moving, two other people emerged from the car and walked directly into the path of the train.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Winnemucca Police Department at 775-623-6396.

