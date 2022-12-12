Winter Weather causes traffic issues on I-80 near Gold Ranch

Winter Weather causes traffic issues on WB I-80 near Gold Ranch
Winter Weather causes traffic issues on WB I-80 near Gold Ranch(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:05 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - The wintery driving conditions forced a Nevada State Police trooper to direct traffic near the Gold Ranch exit off of Interstate 80, during the early afternoon hours of Sunday. Drivers had to wait hours for Westbound traffic on I-80 to move.

“We just wanted to hit the slopes, we’re trying to get up on the mountains,” said Olivia Biery and friends, who wanted to ski on the fresh powder.

Hundreds of travelers were at the mercy of the winter weather conditions as Nevada and California transportation departments imposed requirements for vehicles trying to make the trek up.

“There’s a bunch of semi’s stuck up on the highway and we can’t get anywhere,” said Biery.

Westbound I-80 looked like a parking lot for hours, as Nevada State Troopers confirmed that semi-truck drivers stopping to chain up caused the slow down. But it offered little solace for drivers who just wanted to reach their destination.

“We have work and go to school in the morning, I have a final I need to be there for so just trying to figure out how to get home,” said Justin Chapdelaine, California resident who was stuck in the gridlock.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, I-80 traffic near Gold Ranch is flowing, for up-to-date road conditions you can click, here.

