Swan Lake residents granted property devaluation due to odor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has granted residents near Swan Lake a downward property evaluation due to the odor coming from the lake.

The 10% adjustment follows an analysis from the Assessor’s Office that came as a result of community outcry over the odor. The value of 3,299 properties has now been downgraded.

The Assessor’s Office determined each of the residents were and continue to be negatively affected by odors that are impacting the overall value of their property.

Residents in that area have been affected by the odor, which the county says is the result of flood waters receding on the Lemmon Valley dry lakebed.

