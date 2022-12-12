Swan Lake residents granted property devaluation due to odor

Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley just north of Reno.
Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley just north of Reno.(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:34 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has granted residents near Swan Lake a downward property evaluation due to the odor coming from the lake.

The 10% adjustment follows an analysis from the Assessor’s Office that came as a result of community outcry over the odor. The value of 3,299 properties has now been downgraded.

The Assessor’s Office determined each of the residents were and continue to be negatively affected by odors that are impacting the overall value of their property.

Residents in that area have been affected by the odor, which the county says is the result of flood waters receding on the Lemmon Valley dry lakebed.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Chief Lawson
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
Marcus Lee Lewis
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man

Latest News

Christmas Activities with Families
Christmas Activities with Families
Toys for Tots Donations
Toys for Tots Donations
Monday Motivation: "POTS"
Monday Motivation: "POTS"
Speeding graphic.
Sparks PD to increase patrols to crack down on speeding