Students surprise 94-year-old crossing guard with birthday roses
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:51 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A crossing guard in Tennessee who recently celebrated her 94th birthday got a surprise from some of the students at the nearby elementary school.
Miny Weaver is a crossing guard at Kenrose Elementary school. When she turned 94 on Friday, a group of students gave her 94 roses and sang “Happy Birthday.”
The Williamson County School District posted a video of the heartwarming celebration on Twitter.
“We (love) you, Ms. Miny,” school district staff wrote in the post.
