State Police warn of fraud calls claiming to represent department

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police Highway Patrol are warning residents of fraud calls from people saying they are from their department.

In the call, the scammers ask their intended victim for personally identifiable information.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is urging people to not give their personal information if they receive a suspicious call like this.

They also ask those who receive such a call to report it their Carson City headquarters at 775-687-5300.

