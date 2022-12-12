State Police warn of fraud calls claiming to represent department

You are asked to call Nevada State Police State headquarters in Carson City if you get a call...
You are asked to call Nevada State Police State headquarters in Carson City if you get a call like this(Source: MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:49 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police Highway Patrol are warning residents of fraud calls from people saying they are from their department.

In the call, the scammers ask their intended victim for personally identifiable information.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is urging people to not give their personal information if they receive a suspicious call like this.

They also ask those who receive such a call to report it their Carson City headquarters at 775-687-5300.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Chief Lawson
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
Marcus Lee Lewis
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man

Latest News

A call of shots fired came in just before noon Monday
Sparks shooting hospitalizes 1
City of South Lake Tahoe logo
South Lake Tahoe repurposes senior center as warming, charging station
Adnan Ramirez
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
Reno seeking funding applications for homeless, domestic violence victims