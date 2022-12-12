Sparks shooting hospitalizes 1

A call of shots fired came in just before noon Monday
A call of shots fired came in just before noon Monday
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:56 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A shooting in Sparks hospitalized one person on Monday.

Police say just before noon, they received multiple calls of shots fire at Prater Way and Howard Drive.

First responders found a victim who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Medical aid was provided on scene and the victim was taken to the hospital.

The condition of the victim is not known as of the publishing of this article.

Detectives are looking to talk with witnesses, and they urge anyone with information to call Sparks Police or Secret Witness.

