Sparks Police investigating deadly shooting

Sparks Police Dept.
Sparks Police Dept.(Sparks Police Department)
By Mike Watson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:08 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one man dead. Officers responded to a report of shots fired near El Rancho Drive and Capurro Way just after 9:00 p.m. One victim was found at the scene and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have not released any other information about the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call the Sparks Police Detectives at (775) 353-2225 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

