Sparks PD to increase patrols to crack down on speeding

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department, in a partnership with other northern Nevada agencies, will be increasing high-visibility patrols in an effort to crack down on speeding.

The increased patrols will run from now through Jan. 3, 2023.

Speeding is one of the most common factors in crashes, with speed-related crashes costing society more than $40 billion per year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Funding for the extra patrols is being provided by a Joining Forces program grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.