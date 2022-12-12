South Lake Tahoe repurposes senior center as warming, charging station

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe announced it will be opening a charging and warming station.

The station will be located at the Senior Center, 3050 Lake Tahoe Blvd on Dec. 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The center will provide warmth for residents who have been without power due to the storm, some for more than 24 hours. You can also recharge any devices that may have run out of battery.

Staff will be onsite, but no other services will be provided.

