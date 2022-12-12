Reno seeking funding applications for homeless, domestic violence victims

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is looking for funding applications from organizations to support the homeless, those at risk of becoming homeless, and victims of domestic violence.

The funding application is open now through Jan. 9. Eligible projects include:

  • Supportive services, such as child care, education services, employment assistance and job seeking; homelessness prevention services; and housing counseling services;
  • Tenant-based rental assistance, including rental assistance, security deposit payments, and utility deposit assistance to qualifying households;
  • Acquiring and developing non-congregate shelters for individuals and families who meet qualifying populations;
  • Nonprofit organizations paying operating expenses that will carry out activities with HOME-ARP funds;
  • Nonprofit capacity building;
  • Development of rental housing within Reno, Sparks and the unincorporated area of Washoe County.

“I am extremely grateful to all the amazing organizations in our community doing wonderful work to create more affordable housing opportunities and offer critical support services to our most vulnerable residents,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “Thanks to the HOME-ARP funding, these organizations will be able to help more people than ever.”

To find out if your organization is eligible for funding, visit Reno.gov or contact Hettie Read at readh@reno.gov.

