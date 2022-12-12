Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Gang Unit announced Monday the seizure of 64 guns and 27 combined pounds of a different assortment of drugs.

On Dec. 9, the RGU learned that Adnan Ramirez, a convicted felon, was reportedly trying to sell Xanax and was also allegedly in possession of several firearms.

Upon searching his residence, officers found approximately:

4 pounds of fentanyl pills

3 pounds of Xanax pills

8 pounds of marijuana

12 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms

$14,000 in cash

An illegal silencer

64 firearms; several of which were found to be stolen

The 64 guns seized during the Regional Gang Unit's search (Regional Gang Operations)

Ramirez was arrested and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm, possession of a suppressor, probation violation, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of controlled substances for sales, and possession of controlled substance.

