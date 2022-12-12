Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs

Adnan Ramirez
Adnan Ramirez(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:01 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Gang Unit announced Monday the seizure of 64 guns and 27 combined pounds of a different assortment of drugs.

On Dec. 9, the RGU learned that Adnan Ramirez, a convicted felon, was reportedly trying to sell Xanax and was also allegedly in possession of several firearms.

Upon searching his residence, officers found approximately:

  • 4 pounds of fentanyl pills
  • 3 pounds of Xanax pills
  • 8 pounds of marijuana
  • 12 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms
  • $14,000 in cash
  • An illegal silencer
  • 64 firearms; several of which were found to be stolen
The 64 guns seized during the Regional Gang Unit's search
The 64 guns seized during the Regional Gang Unit's search(Regional Gang Operations)

Ramirez was arrested and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm, possession of a suppressor, probation violation, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of controlled substances for sales, and possession of controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Chief Lawson
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV not impacted by new Real I.D. deadline
Marcus Lee Lewis
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man

Latest News

Reno seeking funding applications for homeless, domestic violence victims
A Monday morning fire in Sun Valley displaced five residents
Fire in Sun Valley displaces 5
Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley just north of Reno.
Swan Lake residents granted property devaluation due to odor
Christmas Activities with Families
Christmas Activities with Families