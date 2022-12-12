Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:01 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Gang Unit announced Monday the seizure of 64 guns and 27 combined pounds of a different assortment of drugs.
On Dec. 9, the RGU learned that Adnan Ramirez, a convicted felon, was reportedly trying to sell Xanax and was also allegedly in possession of several firearms.
Upon searching his residence, officers found approximately:
- 4 pounds of fentanyl pills
- 3 pounds of Xanax pills
- 8 pounds of marijuana
- 12 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms
- $14,000 in cash
- An illegal silencer
- 64 firearms; several of which were found to be stolen
Ramirez was arrested and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm, possession of a suppressor, probation violation, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of controlled substances for sales, and possession of controlled substance.
