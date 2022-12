SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Monday morning fire in Sun Valley has displaced five residents.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District responded to the 4600 block of Leonesio Drive Monday morning.

When they arrived, they found a double wide mobile home fully involved in flames. No one was injured in the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.