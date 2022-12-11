Wolf Pack falls to Oregon 78-65

By The Associated Press
Dec. 11, 2022
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Quincy Guerrier scored 26, Will Richardson had the first triple-double by an Oregon men’s basketball player in 20 years and the Ducks beat Nevada 78-65 Saturday night.

Richardson finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for the program’s first triple double since Luke Jackson had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists on December 20, 2002 against Florida A&M.

Guerrier hit four 3-pointers as Oregon (5-5) used a 19-4 run to open a 12-point lead midway through the first half and the Ducks led the rest of the way. The Wolf Pack closed the first half with a 14-4 spurt to trim the deficit to 36-29 but Richardson hit a jumper and a 3-pointer in an 8-0 run to open the second half and Nevada got no closer than nine points the rest of the game.

Kenan Blackshear led Nevada (8-3) with 20 points and Jarod Lucas scored 16.

Guerrier made 7 of 13 from the field, hit five 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds. N’Faly Dante had 11 points and three of Oregon’s 11 blocks. Freshman Kel’el Ware added a season-high four blocks.

Nevada shot just 33% (22 of 66) from the field and made 7 of 28 from behind the arc.

UP NEXT

Nevada returns home from a four-game road trip and plays Wednesday against UC San Diego

Oregon plays the second of five consecutive home games Wednesday against UC Riverside

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

