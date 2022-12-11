RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday morning, Santa Claus and his Mrs. landed in Reno, for Operation Santa Claus 2022. The event, in it’s 8th year is hosted by local non-profit, The Children’s Cabinet and the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. Sharing the Christmas spirit with 25 Children’s Cabinet families that were adopted by the RTAA and partners, this holiday season.

“Times are tough, no doubt about it, a lot of these families don’t have the means to provide a full Christmas; and the kids, its about the kids, we want to bring some Christmas magic to them,” said Richard Jay, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for the RTAA.

An airplane hangar at Atlantic Aviation was transformed into a Winter Wonderland, that featured festivities including food, desserts, festive pets, holiday games, performances from local gymnastics clubs and Jr. ROTC.

Families also got to take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and a special surprise, each family had their very own, uniquely decorated Christmas trees complete with presents underneath, Specifically made for each family to take home with them.

“My tree says my mom, my dads, and my sisters name, and my name...and there’s presents I cant wait to open,” said 7-year-old, Ruben Chacon Jr., “I hope there’s a soccer ball, Pokemon cards, and books, some books of math, and also a new tablet, and a new Nintendo Switch.”

Operation Santa Claus is all about bringing Christmas magic to families and kids.

“It’s making their Christmas wish come true and I think there’s nothing more beautiful than that,” said Kim Young, CEO at The Children’s Cabinet.

To learn more about the Children’s Cabinet, click here.

To learn more about the RTAA, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.