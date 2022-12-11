Nevada Women’s Fund takes scholarship applications beginning Dec. 15

Nevada Women's Fund graphic
Nevada Women's Fund graphic(Nevada women's Fund)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Women’s Fund will accept scholarship applications for the 2023-24 school year from Dec. 15 to Feb. 28.

The scholarships begin at $2,000. They assist local women pursuing higher education, including in nursing, medicine, criminal justice, business, science and education

The funds go directly to the student and may be given until the student completes degree requirements. Students have to show the need and the academic performance.

“We understand women may have barriers to education beyond needing tuition assistance, and we trust them to use the money they may be awarded in the way that will best help them achieve their educational pursuits, whether it’s paying for child care or securing reliable transportation,” Ila Achtabowski, NWF president and CEO, said in a statement. “As we enter into our 40th year of providing critical support to women pursuing their education, I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of an organization with such an impactful legacy.”

Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund gave $4.9 million in scholarships to Northern Nevada women to continue empowering the community and to inspire  achievement in women. Many scholarship recipients are re-entry women and single mothers who have not had the chance to complete their education due to family issues and/or financial constraints.

To apply for a scholarship or to learn more about the Nevada Women’s Fund, go nevadawomensfund.org or call (775) 786-2335.

