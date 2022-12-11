Backcountry safety tips

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Recent weather has allowed for great conditions for winter sports lovers to get out and hit the mountain. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has been busy since opening up for the season last month.

Experts advise those who want to explore outside of any developed ski areas to take safety precautions before venturing out because the biggest hazard of the backcountry is avalanches.

Mike Ferrari, the Ski Patrol and Risk Manager at Ski Tahoe says folks should always check the forecast for the day before heading out, to then help you make a plan.

“It’s a good idea to get the forecast, we have a great forecast here the Sierra Avalanche Center, they issue a daily forecast that sort of outlines what the problems that you’re going to face in the backcountry are and things you can do to mitigate that risk.”

Ferrari says backcountry skiers should also carry a reliable communication device, tools like an avalanche transceiver, which is a locating device, a shovel, water and a first-aid kit.

Above all, experts say the best tool that anyone can use while out on the back country is good decision making; and be flexible, be willing to change your plans if the weather and terrain conditions prove to be too dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.