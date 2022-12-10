Up to 4 feet of snow possible through weekend above Tahoe

Saturday Web Weather
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:57 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was making its way Friday toward the Sierra, with as much as 2 to 4 feet (61 to 122 centimeters) of snow expected in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Tahoe area effective from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.

The warning stretches as far north as Susanville, California, where it begins at 10 p.m. Friday and remains in place until 4 a.m. Monday. It also reaches south of Yosemite National Park to Mammoth Lakes, California, where it runs from 7 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday.

At Tahoe, as much as 18 to 28 inches (45-71 cm) of snow is forecast through the weekend at lake level, and up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) at elevations above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) with 50 mph (80 kph) winds and gusts up to 100 mph (160 kph).

On the Sierra’s eastern slope, a winter weather advisory runs from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. for Reno, Sparks and Carson City, with snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches (2.5-7.5 cm) on valley floors and up to 8 inches (20 cm) above 5,000 feet (1,524 meters).

