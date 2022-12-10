Reno Toy Run 2022 holiday collection results

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Toy Run collected thousands of toys and $100,000 in donations to help bring a merry Christmas to local children in northern Nevada.

Volunteers sorted through the toys Friday, December 9, 2022 to divide them up by age group for the big event the following day when 25 charities will get the toys for the families they help.

Children from 20 different families will also have gifts to unwrap this Christmas morning because of this Toy Run.

All this from the event held Dec 4, 2022 when motorcycle riders each paid $25 and brought an unwrapped toy to take part in the Toy Run, from other donations made at local area businesses, and online donation to the Reno Toy Run website.

“We do it for the kids.The thing about our organization is everything stays local. Everything in northern Nevada. So it’s a big boost for all of us to help our community. We love doing it for our own community,” said Reno Toy Run Board Member, Amanda Moran.

“It just makes your heart smile. When you see the reaction of the folks when you give them the donation it’s just amazing,” said Reno Roy Run Treasurer, Dan Lewis.

It’s too late to donate toys, but the Reno Toy Run is still accepting monetary donations.

Click here to give.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.