SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said it arrested a man wanted on an Indiana murder charge Friday at a downtown bus station.

Tayshawn Newman, 21, is a suspect in the April 2020 murder in Richmond, Indiana, according to the Richmond Palladium-Item. Newman allegedly shot someone who complained about the quality of marijuana Newsom sold him and wanted a refund, the story said.

Sparks police said they got a tip that Newman was staying at a Sparks hotel and that he was talking about leaving Sparks and going to Sacramento.

Sparks police and the Regional Crime Suppression Unit confirmed Newman was at the Greyhound terminal at 1421 Victorian Ave. Police took him into custody without incident at about 12:30 p.m.

Anyone who knows anything about Newman’s actions in the Sparks area is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitnes.com.

