The Elf House adds an extra ‘Elf Night’ due to the snow storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Cold Spring family is once again going all out for the holidays.

The Alvarado House is easy to find, especially at night. This shining beacon of Christmas cheer is known as the Elf House (4018 White Rock Court, Reno).

Jennifer Alvarado and her husband started it three years ago out of their love for the holidays.

“We’ve always been crazy decorators,” she said.

Candy canes, snowmen and even The Grinch are part of the display but the real star this year is this wooden sleigh.

“One of our neighbors and my own elf inside, they both worked together in making the sleigh and it took about three weeks,” said Alvarado.

The Elf House runs every day from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and on special Elf Nights, visitors can enjoy some hot cocoa, music and cookies.

However, it’s not just about the lights. Families can also drop letters for Santa and if they add a return address, Santa will write back.

“We take donations for Ashlee’s Toy Closet and the SPCA of Northern Nevada,” said Alvarado. “We do that because we feel that way we cover the kids and the fur kids.”

In the past, they’ve gotten 1,000 letters and during last year’s only Elf Night Alvarado said about 800 people came to visit.

Due to the weather, they’ve seen fewer visitors and donations this year, that’s why they’re adding some extra elf nights tomorrow (Saturday, Dec. 10) and next Saturday, December 17.

Don’t worry, The Grinch won’t be able to steal Christmas. Santa will be present at Elf Nights to take care of the decorations and take pictures with families.

When asked about what keeps them going every year, Alvarado said “the kids, totally the kids. They come and they have the brightest smiles and they love looking up in the window and seeing the elves move.”

Ashlee’s Closet is needing new unwrapped toys as well as gift cards, while the SPCA has a wishlist.

The Elf House is needing volunteers that would like to be elves. If you’re interested, message the Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.