RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chili Cash & Carry is returning to The Wedge Ceramics Studio this weekend. Local artists have worked to create hundreds of ceramic bowls that will be set out. For $30, you can pick out a handmade bowl and get it filled with chili catered by Bone Appetit BBQ Food Truck. You can also particpate in the food drive for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada by bringing three non-perishable food items and you’ll receive a handmade ceramic ornament.

The 9th annual Chili Cash & Carry takes place December 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Wedge Ceramics Studio at 2095 Dickerson Road in Reno.

