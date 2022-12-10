Chili Cash & Carry

By Denise Wong
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:19 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chili Cash & Carry is returning to The Wedge Ceramics Studio this weekend. Local artists have worked to create hundreds of ceramic bowls that will be set out. For $30, you can pick out a handmade bowl and get it filled with chili catered by Bone Appetit BBQ Food Truck. You can also particpate in the food drive for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada by bringing three non-perishable food items and you’ll receive a handmade ceramic ornament.

The 9th annual Chili Cash & Carry takes place December 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Wedge Ceramics Studio at 2095 Dickerson Road in Reno.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ferrel submitted this photo of a fireball that went over Nevada on Nov. 30, 2022.
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
Nevada Rural Housing Authority logo
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
Chief Lawson
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash

Latest News

In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, a pair of trucks...
Up to 4 feet of snow possible through weekend above Tahoe
Fred Holabird, president of Holabird Western Americana Collections, poses with a catalog of...
Pricey pants from 1857 go for $114k at Reno auction, raise Levi’s questions
Washoe Drive Fire
Winter heating safety advice
The scene of a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on Prater Way on Dec. 9, 2022.
Bicylist hit by car in west Sparks and dies