Central Nevada Health District established

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Board of Health has approved the creation of the Central Nevada Health District.

The new board will be the third servicing rural communities in the Silver State and will begin fully implementing services starting July 1, 2023.

They will be providing public health preparedness, disease investigation, public health nursing, environmental health and disease prevention in Churchill County, Mineral County, Pershing County, and the City of Fallon.

Churchill County says the idea to form this health district came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the county began providing testing and vaccine services to surrounding rural communities.

