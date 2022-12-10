Boil water order for Cold Springs homes rescinded

Boil water graphic
Boil water graphic(WBKO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:15 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A boil water notice for about 700 Cold Springs area homes and businesses has been rescinded.

Great Basin Water Company issued the notice Friday about 4 p.m. when one of its wells tested positive for contamination, according to Great Basin Water Company President Sean Twomey.

The company took the well offline and issued a mandatory boil water order.

A test Saturday morning showed no E-Coli and the boil order was rescinded about noon.

