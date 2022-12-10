Amodei the only Nevada member of Congress to oppose Respect For Marriage Act

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Northern Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei this week became the only member of Nevada’s congressional delegation to vote against the Respect for Marriage Act.

The act was proposed to enshrine federal protection for non-traditional marriages after a U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion opened the door to challenge other social protections.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved the act 258 to 169, gaining the support of all Democrats, including the other Nevada Democrats in the House, and 39 Republicans to pass. Amodei voted against it.

Nevada’s senators, both Democrats, voted last month to support the act.

It goes to President Joe Biden to sign the bill and make it law.

Amodei said in a statement this is a decision that should be left up to states. Nevada has already approved such a law.

“The net effect is that in Nevada and 35 other states, you can marry whoever you want,” Amodei said in a statement. “I support and respect the use of that process and the will of Nevada voters on the issue of same-sex marriage.”

A marriage legal in Nevada would be legal in every other state, Amodei said, just like a Nevada driver’s license is valid in other states.

“The states have always set forth their rules in relation to marriage. It is their absolute right to do so,” Amodei said. “They are doing fine. I will not support an unwarranted and unnecessary federal power grab, especially under the political guise of protecting a group of Americans who currently enjoy the full constitutional protections of the Nevada and United States Constitutions.”

The Human Rights Campaign Nevada applauded Nevada’s Democrats in Congress for supporting the act.

“Today is a celebration of love, LGBTQ+ equality, and human rights,” HRC Nevada said in a statement. “This bipartisan vote rightly reflects the will of the American people - as two thirds of Americans across our country support marriage equality. This critical legislation is a sign that our country is collectively moving toward progress and rejecting the discrimination advocated for by anti-LGBTQ+ extremists.”

