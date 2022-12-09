Wolf Pack women’s hoops sets ‘When I Grow Up’ game attendance record in 68-57 loss to Long Beach State

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada women’s basketball was defeated by Long Beach State 68-57 on Thursday in the Pack’s ‘When I Grow Up’ game at Lawlor Events Center.

The Pack set the attendance record for its ‘When I Grow Up’ games, playing in front of 5,656 fans that mostly included kids from Washoe and Storey County.

It was the highest-attended Nevada women’s basketball game since Nov. 28, 2017, when the Pack hosted No. 1 UConn.

Junior guard Gabby Rones led Nevada with a career-high 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Junior guard Victoria Davis collected her 100th career assist in Thursday’s game, with that number including her time at Hampton.

Long Beach State started the game on a 10-0 scoring run, but Nevada pulled together back-to-back 3-pointers and a jumper to cut the deficit to two points. A free throw by junior Lexie Givens with 59 seconds left to play in the first quarter allowed Nevada to only trail 17-16 after the first 10 minutes.

Following a Long Beach State jumper to open the second quarter, sophomore Kaylee Borden knocked down a 3-pointer that knotted the score at 19. After knocking down a 3-pointer and a free throw, Long Beach State scored six unanswered points that stretched the lead out to 10.

Two late baskets from Nevada, however, forced the deficit to be cut to six points going into halftime. Moving ahead by 11 halfway through the third quarter, Long Beach State used an 8-0 scoring run to move ahead by 19.

Nevada tried to make a late run, but Long Beach State’s 60 percent fourth quarter shooting helped the Beach stay ahead by double digits.

Nevada returns to Lawlor Events Center on Sunday at 1 p.m. to take on Santa Clara.

The first 250 fans will receive a free ugly sweater Nevada t-shirt. The game will also feature a teddy bear toss, with the bears being donated to Renown Children’s Hospital.

Postgame Notes

Thursday’s attendance of 5,656 was the highest attended ‘When I Grow Up game’ at Nevada. It was the highest attended Nevada women’s basketball game since Nov. 28, 2017 against No. 1 UConn.

Junior guard Gabby Rones collected career-highs in points (12), rebounds (4), and assists (4).

Junior guard Victoria Davis came up with her 100th career assist with 2:20 left in the third quarter. That number includes her time at Hampton.

This was Nevada’s first ‘When I Grow Up’ game since the 2019-20 season.

