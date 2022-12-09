Winter Weather Preparations, tips from local experts

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - At Shelly’s Hardware store in Sparks, associates suggest loading up on snow melt and pouring some out ahead of time to minimize icy conditions. Having a shovel or snow blower to remove snow from walkways.

“During this winter season I highly recommend ice melt, it keeps you from slipping and falling, I also recommend furnace filters, we also have roof rakes which are great for any type of snow accumulation on your roof, as well as generators in case there’s any power outages or anything like that to keep you warm during those down times,” said Steve Hoffman, Associate at Shelly’s Hardware.

Another tip during these cold temperatures is to get some weather stripping to apply to your windows and doors for energy efficiency when you’re running the heater.

