Winter Weather Preparations, tips from local experts

At Shelly’s Hardware store in Sparks, associates suggest loading up on snow melt and pouring...
At Shelly’s Hardware store in Sparks, associates suggest loading up on snow melt and pouring some out ahead of time to minimize icy conditions. Having a shovel or snow blower to remove snow from walkways.(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - At Shelly’s Hardware store in Sparks, associates suggest loading up on snow melt and pouring some out ahead of time to minimize icy conditions. Having a shovel or snow blower to remove snow from walkways.

“During this winter season I highly recommend ice melt, it keeps you from slipping and falling, I also recommend furnace filters, we also have roof rakes which are great for any type of snow accumulation on your roof, as well as generators in case there’s any power outages or anything like that to keep you warm during those down times,” said Steve Hoffman, Associate at Shelly’s Hardware.

Another tip during these cold temperatures is to get some weather stripping to apply to your windows and doors for energy efficiency when you’re running the heater.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Ferrel submitted this photo of a fireball that went over Nevada on Nov. 30, 2022.
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
Nevada Rural Housing Authority logo
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
Chief Lawson
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation
The scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Silver Legacy valet parking on Dec. 4, 2022.
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash

Latest News

Twenty-seven companies that relocated or expanded in the greater Reno-Sparks area in 2022 were...
EDAWN attracts nearly 3,000 high paying jobs in 2022
Dante Delatorre, the missing 16-year-old boy
Missing 16-year-old found dead in Gold Run area
The Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control sent this unicorn doll to a girl who...
California girl licensed to own unicorn -- if she finds one
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
US asks appeals court to reverse deportation law ruling by Reno federal judge