Toys for Tots needs Christmas items for teens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -At the Childrens Cabinet a room is set aside every year for their clients to pick up toys and games for their children. While there’s plenty to choose from, organizers say they have the same trouble we are having, gifts set aside for teens certainly don’t make up the lion’s share.

“We aren’t exactly sure what it is,” says Kim Young CEO, of the Childrens Cabinet. “It is just a little harder for people to know. If you don’t have kids that age, you don’t know what they are in to.”

Young says the “Toy Table Room” has been around for decades, and the story remains the same. Teens are just tough to buy for.... especially teenage girls.

There is space reserved on one table for the age group. Nail polish, curling irons, and Yeti Bottles to name just a few items for teen girls are all part of the selection.

She says many donors will give sports equipment to teenage boys. A skateboard and helmet, and plenty of basket and footballs--all completely appropriate.

If there’s any reluctance, she recommends gift cards. Here too think about the recipient.

“So Ulta is good for makeup for girls,” says Young. “Target it is kind of a catch all everybody like Target. Amazon is easy, and they will deliver for both boys and girls. Amazon and Target.”

When all else fails cash donations to our local Toys for Tots program are always appreciated.

Volunteers will use the money to supplement the campaign. Many times, buying for the tough to buy for teen.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.