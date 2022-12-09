State Route 89/Monitor Pass closes for the winter

ALPINE COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Caltrans announced Friday that State Route 89/Monitor Pass will be closed for the winter season between Route 4 in Alpine County and U.S. 395 in Mono County.

Monitor Pass has been closed since Nov. 28 due to snow. That closure will now be extended for the winter season.

The decision to close for the winter was made due to the snow accumulation and subsequent road conditions. The pass will reopen once again when conditions warrant.

