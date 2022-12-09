SPCA of Northern Nevada offering free pet photos with Santa Paws at holiday party

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Looking for some great Christmas photos with you and your fur babies? Then look no further than the SPCA of Northern Nevada! Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Santa Paws will be at the SPCA of Northern Nevada Thrift Store (75 E. Moana Lane) taking photos with all your pets!

Communications manager, Emily Lee, and Santa Paws himself stopped by Morning Break to talk about this weekend’s event. You can click here to RSVP.

When you’re finished with your photo op, you can shop at the Thrift Store for fun, unique gifts for everyone on your holiday list! You’ll find sales up to 75% off new and gently used items. Plus, the proceeds from your purchase go directly back to the SPCA of Northern Nevada to save and improve the lives of homeless pets in our community.

Enjoy yummy treats from Silver Rush Grill food truck and free hot cocoa; meet a few adoptable felines in the Cat Café; and have fun writing letters to Santa. Before you head out, be sure to guess how many kisses are in the jar for a chance to win a one-hour shopping spree in our outlet center!

On Morning Break, Emily Lee and Santa Paws introduced you to 11-month-old Raya. If she’s not adopted before Saturday, she’ll be at the Santa Paws event. She needs an active home with no cats and preferably no children under the age of 10. Her family will also get eight free training sessions at the Zoom Room. Contact the SPCA for more information.

To learn more about this event and the work the SPCA-NN does to save and improve the lives of local animals, click here. Also, follow the SPCA-NN on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.