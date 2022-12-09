Sparks Fire Chief Lawson officially charged with drug crimes

Chief Lawson
Chief Lawson(City of Sparks)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:23 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Sparks Fire Chief Mark Lawson has been formally charged with four felonies, all drug charges dating back as many as two years.

In a filing with the Sparks Justice Court, Lawson was given the following felony charges:

  • Conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, a felony
  • Possession of a schedule one or two controlled substance; 14 grams or more, but less than 28 grams
  • Possession of a schedule one or two controlled substance; less than 14 grams
  • Possession with intent to sell, schedule three, four or five drugs with a gang enhancement

The charges date as far back as October of 2020. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2023.

