Northern Nevada Dream Center collecting holiday food bags and children’s toys for families in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Dream Center is a Carson City based non-profit. Its holding its 8th Annual Dream Christmas fundraiser this year. Throughout the month of December, a mobile caravan of holiday joy and goodies will be passed out to individuals and families in need.

Executive director, Susan Sorenson, and director of programs and volunteers, Bethany Herzing, stopped by Morning Break to explain how you can help donate or pass out donations in order to make local families holidays a little merrier.

Individuals, churches, businesses and service organizations throughout the area have helped to fill more than 800 Dream Christmas dinner bags this year. You can sponsor families online for just $30 then the Dream Center will fill a bag with all the supplies.. Volunteers will be delivering Dream Christmas dinner bags, turkeys, hams, coats, hats, gloves and other holiday goodies to locations throughout Northern Nevada.

This year’s Dream Christmas sites include:

December 3rd • 11 AM • University Heights Apartments (Carson City)

December 10th • 11 AM • Wink’s Silver Strike Lanes (Gardnerville)

December 10th • 12 PM • Parkway Plaza Apartments (Carson City)

December 12th • 2:30 PM • Empire Elementary School (Carson City)

December 16th • 1-3 PM • Northern Nevada Dream Center (Carson City)

December 17th • 10 AM • Highlands at Vista Apartments (Indian Hills)

December 17th • 11 AM • Foothill Garden Apartments (Carson City)

In addition to the delivery of Dream Christmas dinners, the second annual Dream Christmas Toy Drive is in full swing! Donations of new, unwrapped toys for children ages 1-18 are being accepted through Dec. 19. Families with children can sign up here to receive toys here.

Donations drop-off locations include:

Brick & Pine (305 N Carson Street Suite 202)

Carson City Fire Department Headquarters/Station 51 (777 S. Stewart Street)

Continuum Packing Solutions (2232 Meridian Blvd Suite K, Minden, NV)

Edward Jones Branch Office Of John Merkouris (844 W. Nye Lane Suite 204)

Edward Jones Branch Office Of Dana Uken (604 W. Washington Street Suite F)

La Capital Cafe (1795 E. College Pkwy #100)

Northern Nevada Dream Center (3579 Hwy 50 East #211)

North Side Smoke Shop (1953 N Carson Street)

The Fox Brewpub (310 S. Carson Street)

To learn more about Northern Nevada Dream Center, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

