RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Valleys Library is hosting a book sale Friday and Saturday. People will be able to purchase gently used books, magazines, and movies.

Cash or checks will be accepted, but buyers cannot used credit cards.

The sale is going on at the North Valleys Library at 1075 N. Hills Blvd. The library opens at 10 a.m. each day.

