New residential and transitional living facility coming to Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the outside, it still looks like what used to be the Argent Preparatory Academy but on the inside, changes are happening.

The 30,000 sq. ft. building is undergoing construction to become an extension of the Community Counseling Center (CCC).

“Many times people have to wait over a month to get into a treatment facility,” said Caroline Basagoitia, executive director of the CCC.

The organization offers behavioral health services, including substance abuse and mental health treatment, family counseling, and basic skills training. Currently, these are only offered as outpatient services but once the new facility is complete, inpatient treatment will also be available.

On the west side of the building, there will be an extra wing for men and women to have custody of their children and still receive treatment.

“Many times is hard for women or men even, when they are the sole provider of their child, to find a relative or someone who will keep their child for 30 to 45 days,” said Basagoitia. “We run into a barrier and many times they don’t engage in treatment because of that barrier.”

She adds, that the transitional living wing will start small with about 10 people but hopes to expand in the future.

So far funding for this project has come from the center’s administration, they’re hoping to complete it by early next year but for that, they need the community’s help.

If you would like to donate, volunteer, or learn more about their services, go to phone: (775) 882-3945 or email info@cccofcarsoncity.org.

If you can donate money, the center is also needing furniture, clothes and basic items for clients.

