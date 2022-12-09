Lawsuit accuses Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter of raping 17-year-old girl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lawsuit filed in Clark County District Court accuses Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter of raping a 17-year-old girl.

The complaint was filed in court Thursday and said the victim, a now 39-year-old woman from Las Vegas, was raped in 2001 in Tacoma, Wash. while seeing the Backstreet Boys on tour. The complaint says the victim was 17 at the time and has autism and cerebral palsy.

FOX5 is not naming the Plaintiff in the case, as she is an alleged sexual assault victim.

The victim was at a concert at the Tacoma Dome with a friend in February 2001. The lawsuit said that the victim was waiting in an autograph line with other fans when Carter invited her on the tour bus.

Carter offered the girl a drink, and she requested an apple juice, the lawsuit said. Carter reportedly offered the girl cranberry juice and she said the drink “tasted weird.” Carter allegedly said the drink was “VIP juice,” an alcoholic cranberry drink.

Carter then reportedly brought the girl to a bathroom on the tour bus and forced her to perform a sexual act while she cried, the lawsuit alleges.

Afterward, Carter allegedly wanted to finish showing the girl the tour bus and brought her to a bed. Carter allegedly raped the girl, “shushing” her and telling her “it would be [their] ‘special secret.’”

When the girl said she would tell someone about what happened, Carter reportedly called the girl a name and said no one would believe her.

“Carter went on to tell Plaintiff that any of the females waiting for his autograph outside would have wanted her experience,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges that the plaintiff contracted an STI as a result of the interaction.

“Even though I am autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe that nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what Nick Carter did and said to me,” the woman said during a news conference Thursday.

“The last 21 years have been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are direct result of Nick Carter raping me,” she added.

Additionally, the lawsuit said the attack was part of a pattern of behavior. It alleges that Carter sexually abused a 15-year-old girl and once he turned 21, would provide alcohol to victims before abusing them. Lawyers claim all the victims had not had sex prior to their interactions with Carter and all tested positive for an STI after their interactions.

The lawsuit alleges 10 victims in total. Carter was previously accused of sexual assault in 2003, but those charges were ultimately dropped.

On behalf of Nick Carter, his attorney released the following statement.

“This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue. Unfortunately, for several years now, [the Plaintiff] has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize.”

