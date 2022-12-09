“Grow Therapy”: Online mental health resource now available in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A web-based mental health resource launches Friday in Nevada. “Grow Therapy” is a mental health group that aims to bring innovation to an industry seeing high demand.

They aim to bridge the gap between therapists and people seeking mental health care. Through their website--a client is given a customized match to a therapist in our area. Most major commercial insurance is accepted. “Grow Therapy” is looking to also expand to Medicare and Medicaid in the next year.

This modern behavioral health practice allows therapists to have their own insurance-accepting practice so, patients can find affordable mental health providers.

Jake Cooper, CEO and Co-Founder of “Grow Therapy” mentioned why having a resource like this in Nevada is so crucial,

“We felt like we had a big opportunity to make a difference in the state, which unfortunately has the most limited mental health access relative to need particularly with kids and teenagers. In terms of this launch, any Nevadan can go to growtherapy.com, select their state, their preference, and immediately match with an in-network therapist,’ Cooper said.

In the coming year grow therapy will be recruiting more providers to serve our community. Therapists who may be interested in starting their own private practice can apply online.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.