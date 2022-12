RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A fast-moving system will bring 3-6″ of snow to the Sierra overnight, tapering off into Friday morning. A stronger storm will bring feet of mountain snow over the weekend, with accumulating snow possible for valley floors by Sunday. Be prepared for winter travel, road controls, and road closures. Next week will be dry, but cold. -Jeff

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.