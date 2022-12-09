EDAWN attracts nearly 3,000 high paying jobs in 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) helped attract 3,000 new jobs to northern Nevada in 2022 with an average yearly income of about $68,000. Based on this information the combined boost to the local economy in wages alone is about $200 million a year.

Twenty-Seven companies either relocated or expanded in northern Nevada during the year including Valley Service Electronics. It manufactures circuit boards.

“Moving to the area has been great. It’s been a great addition to our business. There’s supply chain issues and workforce challenges all around, but we found Reno to be wonderful,” said Valley Services Electronics Owner and CEO, Beth Kendrick.

EDAWN hosted a welcome reception for business leaders like Kendrick at the Peppermill Tuscany Ballroom Thursday, December 8, 2022.

For the fifth consecutive year technology led the way representing the largest segment of companies at 41 percent.

1047 Games CEO and President Ian Proulx, responsible for the hit video game Splitgate, moved his company headquarters to Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

He says EDAWN played an important role in attracting his Company to northern Nevada.

“The biggest thing for me is just having a community of other entrepreneurs who I can connect with,” Proulx said.

Of the other new businesses 33 percent are involved in logistics and 19 percent are categorized at distribution and ecommerce.

“If they’ve decided they’re done with California, the Reno-Sparks Community is pretty exciting. It’s close and a great fit for many of the companies we’re looking for,” said EDAWN President and CEO, Mike Kazmierski.

He says a lack of housing is one of the biggest hurdles to bringing new companies to northern Nevada, but despite this Kazmierski says he anticipates even more businesses to relocate to our area during the 2023 calendar year.

