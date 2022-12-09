California girl licensed to own unicorn -- if she finds one

The Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control sent this unicorn doll to a girl who...
The Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control sent this unicorn doll to a girl who requested a unicorn license.(Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A girl named Madeline, with a vivid imagination and remarkable awareness of how bureaucracy can dash dreams, got her wish when she asked Los Angeles animal control authorities for a license to own a unicorn — if she’s able to find one.

The first-of-its-kind permit came with strings attached, however: The mythical creature must be provided ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows and have its horn polished at least once a month with a soft cloth.

Director Marcia Mayeda of the county Department of Animal Care and Control sent the girl a heart-shaped, rose-colored metal tag with “Permanent Unicorn License” emblazoned on it, along with a white fuzzy unicorn doll with pink ears, purple hooves and a silver horn.

The department’s response came after the girl wrote it a brief letter last month: “Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one.”

Mayeda commended the girl for her “sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance” and for thoughtfully considering “the requirements of providing a loving home to animals.”

The agency posted images of the correspondence, the license, the medallion and the stuffed toy on its social media accounts, with the girl’s last name blacked out.

Its five conditions for unicorn ownership also require that any sparkles or glitter sprinkled on the animal be nontoxic and biodegradable, and that it be fed watermelon at least once a week.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Bruce Ferrel submitted this photo of a fireball that went over Nevada on Nov. 30, 2022.
Fireball likely over Nevada sky Wednesday night, planetarium director says
Nevada Rural Housing Authority logo
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
Chief Lawson
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation
The scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Silver Legacy valet parking on Dec. 4, 2022.
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno
The scene of the crash that killed Kenny Lee on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover.
Nevada liquor store CEO was drunk at time of fatal crash

Latest News

File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
US asks appeals court to reverse deportation law ruling by Reno federal judge
Gabby Rones leads Nevada with 12 points; largest crowd since Gabby Williams returned to town in...
Wolf Pack women’s hoops sets ‘When I Grow Up’ game attendance record in 68-57 loss to Long Beach State
Mills Lane
A Look Back At the Career of Mills Lane
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather