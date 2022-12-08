Wolf Pack XC’s Adam Sjolund qualifies for Olympic Trials

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Nevada Athletics) - Senior Adam Sjolund qualified for the Olympic Trials Marathon with his stellar performance Sunday morning at the 2022 California International Marathon event in Sacramento, dipping under the standard qualifying time of 2:18:00 with his time of 2:16:59 and averaging 5:14 per mile. Out of several thousand finishers, Sjolund crossed the finish line just outside the top 25.

Originally started by 2:18 marathoner and Ohio State distance runner John Mansoor and world class triathlete and distance runner Sally Edwards, the first California International Marathon (CIM) was held on December 4, 1983. A tradition since, runners from across the world come to test their limits and race under near-perfect conditions, with temperatures in the mid 50′s and no chance for either rain or snow, allowing competitors from snowbound regions to escape the cold. The scenic 26-mile, 385-yard course runs from the Folsom Dam and finishes at the State Capitol in Sacramento, the course featuring an enjoyable view of the Sacramento skyline from the top of the dam.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials will be held in downtown Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024. In Nevada’s history, there have been only three athletes on the men’s side that have qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials, those being Domingo Tibaduiza (1975), Tom Wysocki (1978), and Derrick May (1984), with Sjolund becoming the fourth member of that list.

Sjolund only just finished up his last cross country season with the Wolf Pack a little under a month ago, at the NCAA Mountain Regional, earning a personal best in the 10K with a time of 28:59.9, placing the highest Nevada men have ever seen in 41st, and dropping 265 seconds from his performance in 2021 (32:02.6).

